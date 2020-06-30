Odisha CM Patnaik discusses strategy to be implemented in July for COVID-19

Chief Minister on Monday held a video conference with the collectors and SPs of the state and discussed the strategy to be implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the month of July.

Discussing the strategy, Chief Minister highlighted three points, that is, zero infection at all the Government offices, care for COVID warriors and strict implementation of wearing facial masks.

District Collectors and SPs shared their experience of the last three months in COVID management. They gave their suggestions on how to deal with COVID-19 in the forthcoming month. Based on their views, the state Government will formulate a comprehensive strategy for the management of COVID-19, suggested the Chief Minister.

He also directed to create COVID care committees at Gaon Kalyan Samitis level, providing funds, giving powers to them, training and assistance to fiction. Similarly, the creation of COVID care homes in every Gram Panchayat and TMCs with the similar provision of fund and creation of a statutory system for monitoring.

Emphasizing on the need to focus on the Health of the COVID frontline workers, Patnaik said: "They are sacrificing a lot to protect people, so they need maximum care and to be made aware of their own security and that is very important."

During the conference, Patnaik stressed on the need to ensure the various government offices are free of infection, keeping government offices in zero infection zone by strictly abiding by the COVID-19 guidelines.

"The police and administration will take strict action against the violators, including proper use of masks and strict observance of social distancing norms," directed the Chief Minister.

All the collectors and SPs will make a special strategy for the hot spots within their districts, he added.

