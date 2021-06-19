Odisha CM lays foundation stone of pressure swing adsorption plants

Chief Minister on Saturday virtually laid the foundation stone of various Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants, health infrastructures, and Liquid Medical (LMO) plants in eight districts of the state.

According to an official release, the districts include Jharsuguda, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Sonpur, Nayagarh, Sundargarh, and Mayurbhanj.

The state government aims at setting up a total of 20 PSA plants in Odisha, out of which the foundation stone of 7 was laid on June 9, and today, the foundation stone for 8 more has been laid, it said.

Talking about Odisha's COVID-19 situation, the Chief Minister said that it has improved significantly, "but we have to be more careful."

"The fight against COVID-19 has continued for over a year. In the second wave, which began in April, declining levels among the patient were a major issue. Steps to strengthen the supply system in all our hospitals are being taken," he added.

The Chief Minister said that "every life is precious" has been the state government's moto for COVID-19, and hence, the COVID patients were provided with free treatment and medicines in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)