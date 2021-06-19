Odisha CM lays foundation stone of pressure swing adsorption plants

-
ALSO READ
Govt to increase budget for MSMEs next year: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
Odisha bags 'Best state of the decade for promotion of sports' award
Five-time Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik declares assets worth Rs 65 crore
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches 'mask abhiyan' against Covid-19
India's largest hockey stadium planned in Rourkela, to host 2023 World Cup
-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday virtually laid the foundation stone of various Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants, health infrastructures, and Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) plants in eight districts of the state.
According to an official release, the districts include Jharsuguda, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Sonpur, Nayagarh, Sundargarh, and Mayurbhanj.
The state government aims at setting up a total of 20 PSA plants in Odisha, out of which the foundation stone of 7 was laid on June 9, and today, the foundation stone for 8 more has been laid, it said.
Talking about Odisha's COVID-19 situation, the Chief Minister said that it has improved significantly, "but we have to be more careful."
"The fight against COVID-19 has continued for over a year. In the second wave, which began in April, declining oxygen levels among the patient were a major issue. Steps to strengthen the oxygen supply system in all our hospitals are being taken," he added.
The Chief Minister said that "every life is precious" has been the state government's moto for COVID-19, and hence, the COVID patients were provided with free treatment and medicines in Odisha.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU