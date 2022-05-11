Odisha coronavirus update: 17 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths reported

recorded 17 more cases on Wednesday, while there was no new fatality for the eight successive day, the health department said.

There are 131 active COVID-19 cases and 52 more patients have recuperated from the disease, according to a bulletin.

The daily positivity rate was 0.11 per cent and a child was among the newly infected, it said, adding that 15,103 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the bulletin stated.

The state had logged 12 infections and zero death on Tuesday.

The toll stood at 9,126 and these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The tally rose to 12,88,239, including 12,78,929 recoveries, it added.

