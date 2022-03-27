Karnataka CM Bommai to meet Union Minister over inter-state water dispute

-
-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will meet the Union water resources minister in the first week of April to discuss the inter-state water disputes it has with other states.
"We are yet to get various approvals from the Union government with regard to inter-state water disputes. I have instructed the concerned departments to make preparations for this. I am set to meet the Union minister in April," Bommai said on Sunday.
Speaking to mediapersons in Hubballi, Bommai said, "We need to make all efforts to resolve the inter-state water disputes at the earliest... As for the legal issues involved we should get it resolved through the courts."
The chief minister also said that greater emphasis would be given on completing the land acquisition process for railway projects in the state.
Noting that Karnataka is again on the path of development after coming out of the Covid shadow, the chief minister said that a strong foundation would be laid for planned development of the state.
Northern Karnataka has been given top priority, Bommai said. "We have provided Rs 3,000 crore for the development of 'Kalyana Karnataka region. Work orders would be issued for all the Budget programmes before the end of April. Already Rs 1,400 crore has been released for the development of Kalyana Karnataka this year," he said.
