Odisha government increases session sites for Covid vaccination

The Odisha government has increased the number of session sites for Covid-19 vaccination.

"We will complete the vaccination of 1.78 lakh health workers by January 25 starting from today. A total of 1,698 sessions will be conducted across the state in the eight days," said Bijay Panigrahi, Director of Health and Family Welfare department, on Monday.

As many as 380 sessions will be conducted across the state on Monday to vaccinate 31,902 healthcare professionals, he said.

Besides, 192 sessions will be held on January 19, 92 sessions on January 20, 436 sessions on January 21, 141 sessions on January 22, 178 sessions on January 23 and 279 sessions on January 25.

On Saturday, Covid vaccines were administered at 161 session sites across the state, while the government has stalled the inoculation drive on Sunday.

"Marking a successful beginning of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Odisha, 85 per cent of intended beneficiaries were covered by the state government on Day 1. As many as 13,980 people were immunized, as against a target of 16,405," the CMO tweeted.

Odisha has received 4.08 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine in the first phase.

