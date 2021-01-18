UP records 4 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 6 months, 379 deaths

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
Odisha reports 245 fresh coronavirus cases, two more fatalities
Odisha reports 245 fresh coronavirus cases, three fatalities
-
Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded four COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest in over six months, which took the death toll to 8,580 while 379 fresh infections pushed the caseload to 5,96,904, officials said.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 8,631, they said.
Four deaths, the lowest in the past six-seven months, were reported in the state the previous day and 622 people were discharged, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.
"There are 8,631 active cases in the state and the total number of recoveries has risen to 5,79,693. Of the active cases, 2,948 are in home isolation, 823 are undergoing treatment in private hospitals and the rest are in government hospitals," he added.
So far, over 2.63 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19, including more than 1.10 lakh on Sunday, Prasad said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU