UP records 4 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 6 months, 379 deaths

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded four COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest in over six months, which took the death toll to 8,580 while 379 fresh infections pushed the caseload to 5,96,904, officials said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 8,631, they said.

Four deaths, the lowest in the past six-seven months, were reported in the state the previous day and 622 people were discharged, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

"There are 8,631 active cases in the state and the total number of recoveries has risen to 5,79,693. Of the active cases, 2,948 are in home isolation, 823 are undergoing treatment in private hospitals and the rest are in government hospitals," he added.

So far, over 2.63 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19, including more than 1.10 lakh on Sunday, Prasad said.

