Gap between recoveries, Covid active cases now over 10 million

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
Odisha reports 245 fresh coronavirus cases, two more fatalities
Odisha reports 245 fresh coronavirus cases, three fatalities
-
India achieved a significant feat as the total COVID-19 recovered cases leapt over the active caseload by more than 10 million on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
The total number of recoveries has touched 1,02,11,342 while the active cases in the country stand at 2,08,012 today.
"The gap between the two has progressively grown to touch 1,00,03,330. The total recovered cases are nearly 50 times the active cases in the country," the ministry said.
India's recovery rate has touched 96.59 per cent.
14,457 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours in the country while the number of new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours is 13,788.
India reported 145 casualties due to COVID-19, the lowest in approximately eight months.
"15 States have contributed 0 deaths, 13 States have contributed between 1 to 5 daily deaths, 4 States have contributed 5 to 10 deaths, 1 State has contributed 10 to 20 deaths and more than 20 States have contributed 2 deaths," the health ministry said.
71.70 per cent of the new recovered cases are from seven States and Union Territories.
Kerala has reported the highest number of recoveries with 4,408 newly recovered cases in a single day. 2,342 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours, followed by 855 in Karnataka.
76.17 per cent of the new cases are from six States and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest number of daily new cases at 5,005. It is followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka with 3,081 and 745 new cases, respectively.
Seven States and Union Territories have reported 83.45 per cent of the total fatalities that happened in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported 50 deaths. Kerala saw a fatality count of 21 while West Bengal reported 12 new deaths.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU