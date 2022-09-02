Odisha govt distributes Rs 869 cr aid to 4.1 mn farmers under KALIA scheme

Odisha government on Thursday distributed financial assistance of Rs 869 crores to 41 lakh small and marginalised and 85,000 landless under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme on the occasion of Nuakhai, the Harvesting festival of Odisha.

As per the press statement from CMO, each registered farmer has got Rs 2000 directly in their bank account under the assistance.

Addressing the through Video conferencing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "KALIA Scheme is the best scheme in the country. It has created hope and confidence among the small and marginal farmers, It is also helping to protect the livelihood of the landless farmers."

"More than Rs 800 crore was provided to our farmer brothers even on Akshay Tritiya in May. I hope this assistance would enable them to carry out their farming duties," Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister also guaranteed aid to farmers on crop damages.

"I want to let you know that I am here for you always. I have asked for a damage assessment and report to be made as quickly as possible. You will receive aid for crop damage shortly," he added.

"Our farmers have brought glory to Odisha. They have brought fame to the state in food security. So all the people of the state are indebted to the farmers," he asserted.

