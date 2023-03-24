Odisha govt to provide aid to 50,952 children who lost parents to pandemic

-
-
Odisha government has identified 50,952 children aged below 18 years, who have lost either their mother or father or both parents due to Covid-19 and other reasons in Odisha during the pandemic so far.
"The Odisha government has launched the Ashirbad scheme, under which financial assistance is being provided to these children," said Women and Child Development Minister Basanti Hembram in Assembly on Friday.
In a written reply to a question of Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, the Minister said the government is providing Rs 2,500 per month to a child who has lost both parents while a child who has lost a parent who was also the breadwinner for the family is receiving Rs 1,500 per month.
Besides, Rs 1,000 per month is being provided to each orphan child, who resides in any child care institution, she said, adding, the assistance will continue till the child turns 18.
The children who lost their parents or main earning person of the family on April 1, 2020 or thereafter to Covid-19 have been covered under the scheme.
Deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiary or family members who have taken responsibility for the children after the death of their parents.
Apart from the above, 108 children from Odisha who lost both parents due to Covid-19 pandemic, have been covered under PM Cares scheme, informed the minister.
--IANS
bbm/kvd
First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 19:51 IST
