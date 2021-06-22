Odisha logs 2,957 new coronavirus infections, 38 fresh fatalities

-
Odisha on Tuesday registered 2,957 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in the past two months, with the caseload in the state surging to 8,83,490, a health department official said.
Thirty-eight fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 3,671, the official said.
Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 408, followed by Cuttack at 270, Jajpur at 260 and Balasore at 247. Jharsuguda registered the lowest number of new cases at three.
Eighteen of the state's 30 districts reported less than 100 cases each, the official said.
Khurda also accounted for six fresh fatalities, followed by Cuttack and Bargarh at five each, Mayurbhanj and Puri at four each, Sambalpur at three and Jagatsinghpur and Jharsuguda at two each.
One patient each succumbed to the disease in Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Koraput, Sundergarh and Ganjam.
This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to comorbidities.
As many as 8,44,801 patients have recovered from the infectious disease, including 4,587 on Tuesday.
Odisha currently has 34,965 active cases. The positivity rate stands at 6.68 per cent, the official said.
The coastal state has thus far conducted over 1.32 sample tests, including 61,608 on Monday, he added.
