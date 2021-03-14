Odisha logs 71 new Covid-19 cases; Patnaik sets 'zero infection' target

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday set a target of "zero infection" even as the COVID-19 tally in the state mounted to 3,38,192 with 71 fresh cases.

In a video message, Patnaik appealed to people to follow health safety protocols so that the state can achieve the goal and requested them not to be complacent with the daily number of new cases remaining below 100.

"With your support, the COVID situation is currently under control in The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised our initiatives to fight against the pandemic. Although the single-day spike in cases is below 100, zero infection is our target," he said.

The COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh has worsened due to a significant rise in the number of new cases, he said.

"Normalcy has returned to None of us wants lockdown to return. Wearing face masks is a must when going outside and hand washing should be practised after returning home. One must follow the social distancing norms," the chief minister said in his message.

Patnaik also sought people's cooperation in the ongoing vaccination programme.

"We have lost many lives in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. We will never let their sacrifice go in vain... All of us should be self-conscious," he said.

The CM also said he has already asked the civil administration and police to ensure strict implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines issued by both the state and the Centre.

Of the new cases, 43 were reported from quarantine centres and 28 detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 11, followed by Jajpur (7) and Mayurbhanj (6).

The coronavirus death toll remained at 1,918 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported since Saturday.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities.

Odisha now has 652 active cases, and 3,35,569 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

The state has so far conducted over 86.21 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 23,1773 on Saturday and the positivity rate now stands at 3.92 per cent.