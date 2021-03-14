Vivian Richards thanks PM for India giving Covid jabs to Caribbean nations

-
ALSO READ
1st ODI: Hope ton takes Windies to 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka
Curtly Ambrose applies for England cricket team's fast-bowling coach's post
Courtney Walsh named head coach of West Indies women's cricket team
West Indies wins toss, elects to bowl in 3rd ODI against Bangladesh
NZ vs Pak: Jamieson has been a great addition to the game, says Bishop
-
West Indies cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards and former greats Richie Richardson and Jimmy Adams on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing coronavirus vaccines to the Caribbean region.
In a video message, Richards described India's assistance as a kind gesture and said the region is looking forward to continued relationship with India.
The video message has been posted on Twitter by Indian High Commission in Georgetown, Guyana.
"Thanks India for the wonderful contribution made to our country which is the vaccine. Thank you so much on behalf of Antiguan and Barbudan people," said Richards.
"Thank you very much Prime Minister Modi and thanks tothe High Commissioner to our region. We also thank all the people of India for such a kind gesture," he added.
The Carribbean nations have received coronavirus vaccines from India under its mega initiative to help countries across the world to deal with the pandemic.
External Affairs Minister S Jaiishankar tweeted the video message of Richards with a comment.
"For those who love Old Cricket and New India. Perhaps even for those who understand neither cricket nor India," said Jaiishankar.
In a separate video message, former captain of West Indies cricket team Richie Richardson too thanked Modi for providing the vaccines.
"On behalf of the government and people of Antigua and Barbuda, I would like to thank Prime Minister Modi for his kind generosity in offering us 40,000 Oxford AstraZeneca COVID19 vaccine. We are extremely grateful to you and your country sir," said Richardson.
Another West Indies former cricketer, Jimmy Adams too thanked India for providing the vaccines.
"We are all deeply grateful to the government of India and on behalf of the people in the Caribbean I would like to thank you for this great initiative," said Adams.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU