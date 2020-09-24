Odisha logs highest-one-day spike of 4,340 COVID-19 cases; 16 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
Odisha on Thursday
registered its highest single-day spike of 4,340 COVID-19 cases, which raised the tally to 1,96,888, while record 16 fatalities pushed the death toll in the coastal state to 752, a senior health department official said.
Of the 4,340 fresh cases, 2,517 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest were detected during contact tracing, he said.
Khurda, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, accounted for the maximum number of new cases at 653, followed by Cuttack at 567 and Puri at 203. Seventeen other districts recorded over 100 cases each in the last 24 hours.
Five fresh fatalities were recorded in Khurda, four in Puri, two in Kendrapara, and one each Bolangir, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Subarnapur and Rayagada, the official said.
Odisha currently has 38,818 active cases, while 1,57,265 patients have recovered so far. Fifty-three COVID-19 patients died due to comorbidities, according to the official.
More than 29.56 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 50,570 on Wednesday, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU