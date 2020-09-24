Odisha logs highest-one-day spike of 4,340 COVID-19 cases; 16 fatalities

on Thursday



registered its highest single-day spike of 4,340 COVID-19 cases, which raised the tally to 1,96,888, while record 16 fatalities pushed the death toll in the coastal state to 752, a senior health department official said.

Of the 4,340 fresh cases, 2,517 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, accounted for the maximum number of new cases at 653, followed by Cuttack at 567 and Puri at 203. Seventeen other districts recorded over 100 cases each in the last 24 hours.

Five fresh fatalities were recorded in Khurda, four in Puri, two in Kendrapara, and one each Bolangir, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Subarnapur and Rayagada, the official said.

currently has 38,818 active cases, while 1,57,265 patients have recovered so far. Fifty-three COVID-19 patients died due to comorbidities, according to the official.

More than 29.56 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 50,570 on Wednesday, he added.

