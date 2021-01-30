Odisha puts 23 investment projects on fast track, govt sets new timeline

-
The Odisha Government has
put 23 investment projects, including the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Pvt Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd project in Keonjhar district, on fast track, an official statement said.
Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra resolved some of the issues faced by the industrial projects at a meeting held Thursday. He set timelines for each phase of activity, the statement said on Friday.
Mohapatra told the concerned departments to "adhere to the timeline scrupulously", it said.
The chief secretary also told the project investors and project proponents to mobilise more men and machines for early completion of the construction works.
The advancement and bottlenecks of the projects in Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur districts were reviewed in the meeting.
The projects in Keonjhar district included ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Pvt Limited, JSW Steel Ltd, Sree Metaliks Ltd, MSP Sponge Limited, Pro Minerals (Now ESSEL mining), Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, and establishment of IDCO industrial estate.
Similarly, the projects in Sundargarh district included JSW Cement, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, Shree Hari Sponge Private Ltd, KAI International Private Ltd, Shiva Cement Ltd (Plant Area), Scan Steel Ltd, Agrasen Sponge Ltd, Adhunik Metaliks, Suraj Product and industrial estate IDCO.
The hotel project of Deo Residency, C J Darcel Logistic Pvt Ltd, Saizar Logistics Ltd, and industrial estate of IDCO in Jajpur district, and project for development of new industrial estate under implementation in Mayurbhanj district were also reviewed in the meeting.
The investors and project proponents placed their problems before the chief secretary during the meeting.
Mainly issues relating to advance possession of government land, operation of truck unloading station at Dubuna, issue of no objection certificate (NOC) under forest rights Act, permission of enhanced stacking of iron ore, road connectivity, water supply, allotment of non-forest government land and land acquisition were discussed in the meeting.
