India records 13,083 new Covid cases, 137 more deaths; recovery at 96.98%

The viral disease has claimed 137 more lives in the country in a span of 24 hours and the death toll now stands at 154,147, it added

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The front line workers of Aanganbari Sevika of the rural area being given the Covid-19 vaccines by the health department at Referal hospital, in Ranchi on Monday.

With 13,083 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,07,33,131, while 1,04,09,160 patients have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.98 per cent, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The viral disease has claimed 137 more lives in the country in a span of 24 hours and the death toll now stands at 1,54,147, it added.

There are 1,69,824 active coronavirus cases in the country currently, which account for only 1.58 per cent of the total number of cases, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent, it stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,58,37,408 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease across the country, including 7,56,329 on Friday.

First Published: Sat, January 30 2021. 10:17 IST

