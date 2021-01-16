Odisha attracts Rs 1.25 trn investment proposals during COVID-19: Patnaik

has received



proposals worth over Rs 1.25 lakh crore since February 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Chief Minister said on Friday.

Patnaik also urged the young generation to start their own business and industry and generate wealth for themselves and the country.

"Industry friendly policies, quick clearances and grounding of projects have helped us become one of the most attractive destinations in India. We have received an of over Rs 1.25 lakh crore since February 2020 despite the wrath of coronavirus," he said.

Addressing an award programme, 'Brands of Odisha: Pride of India', organised by the Sambad Group, the chief minister said that the state's start-up policy is also one of the best in the country.

"I wish more and more people, especially the young people from our state come forward to take the opportunities in various sectors. The young generation is bubbling with ideas. They must take the plunge into business and industry, create global brands, and generate wealth for themselves and the nation," he said.

Patnaik said that his government is committed to improve the business climate of the state.

Noting that branding and promotion are essential components of business and industry, he said that the ultimate aim is to bring prosperity, serve people and create a niche for a company, its product or service.

Patnaik said that any branding programme that has a solution to address people's needs will definitely succeed. He cited the success story of Ritesh Agarwal, the man behind OYO.

"The OYO story of Ritesh Agarwal, a young man of our Odisha, is a case in point. He actually found an easy solution for millions of tourists in hospitality sector. And he does not own hotels himself.

"My point is - to create a real good brand, one has to truly endeavour to understand people's needs, and find easy solutions to them. Money will flow in, a brand will be built," he said.

Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Lord Jagannath is the Brand of the World for Odia people.

Sambad Group Chairman SR Patnaik, in his address, described Patnaik and Pradhan as 'brands of Odisha'.

