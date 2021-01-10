Five-time Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik declares assets worth Rs 65 crore

-
ALSO READ
Odisha CM announces free treatment to people injured in petrol pump fire
Odisha Assembly session begins, CM attends through video conference
Odisha power consumption reaches pre-coronavirus 19 levels: Naveen Patnaik
Naveen Patnaik not to celebrate birthday due to Covid-19 situation
Odisha CM Patnaik receives anonymous letter claiming threat to his life
-
Son of legendry Odisha leader Biju Patnaik and himself being chief minister continously for the past two decades, Naveen Patnaik is owner of property worth Rs 64.98 crore, comprising movable and immovable assets, according to a statement.
The declaration, for the last financial year, was made by Patnaik, days after he called upon all peoples' representatives and government officials to do the same and maintain transparency in public life.
Out of this, the major portion of his asset is inheritance from the family properties.
Patnaik's property statement revealed that he has seven bank accounts in various locations such as in New Delhi, Bhubaneswar and Hinjilikut in Odisha's Ganjam district.
The CM's movable properties include bank deposits and jewellery worth Rs 1.34 crore.
Among immovable properties, Patnaik has a farmland and building spread over an area of 22.7 acre at Tikri Khera village of Faridabad, valued at over Rs 10 crore.
He inherited the farm from his mother.
Patnaik also owns 50 per cent share of his ancestral property at APJ Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi, valued at over Rs 43 crore.
He has two-thirds share in Naveen Niwas, located near Bhubaneswar airport, worth over Rs 9,52,46,190. This, too, was inherited from his mother.
Naveen Patnaik is the youngest among the three siblings. Brother Prem Patnaik is the eldest followed by sister and author Gita Mehta and then comes Naveen Patnaik.
The CM has a financial liability of Rs 1.25 crore, which he had taken as advance against the sale of a farmland at Faridabad vide an agreement dated September 18, 2019.
Last year, the chief minister had a liability of Rs 15 lakh, which he had taken from his elder sister Gita Mehta. However, he paid the loan this year, the statement said.
Veteran leader Biju Patnaik had served as chief minister of Odisha for two terms.
Naveen Patnaik, who also heads Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is on the chief mini8sterial chair for a record fifth term since 2000.
A glance through the details of assets declared by members of Patnaik's cabinet show that Sports minister Tushar Kanti Behera has the lowest total property worth Rs 32.33 lakh only.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU