Odisha reports 1,917 fresh coronavirus cases, records 69 fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 9,63,851 on Friday as 1,917 more people tested positive for the infection, while 69 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,377, a health department official said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,109 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 808 detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district recorded the highest number of new cases at 518, followed by Cuttack (256) and Puri (118).

At least 2,210 people were cured of the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 9, 39,160, he said.

Khurda district recorded the maximum number of fresh fatalities at 26, followed by Balasore (10), Sambalpur (seven), Kendrapara (six), Bargarh (five), Sundargarh (four), Balasore, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal and Rayagada (two each).

One patient each succumbed to the infection in Dhenkanal, Nuapada and Subarnapur.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, he said.

Of the total 5,377 fatalities reported so far, Khurda district, which comprises state capital Bhubaneswar, accounted for 1,003 deaths, followed by Sundargarh (462) and Ganjam (424).

now has 19,261 active cases.

At least 1,917 people were found positive for the disease from 78,134 sample tests conducted on Thursday and the positivity ratio was at 2.45 per cent, the official said.

The state has so far tested over 1.54 crore samples and the positivity rate currently stands at 6.24 per cent.

The coastal state has administered 1.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 2,36,774 on Thursday, the official added.

