Over 27.5 mn Covid vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

Amid reports of shortage of COVID-19 vaccines from several parts of the country, the Central government on Friday informed that more than 2.75 crore unutilised doses are still available with states, union territories and private hospitals.
Over 43.87 vaccines doses have been distributed across the country as of Friday morning and 71,40,000 are in the pipeline, a statement said.
"43,87,50,190 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 71,40,000 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 41,12,30,353 doses," the statement said.
"More than 2.75 Cr (2,75,19,837) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered," it added.
The Centre, under the nationwide COVID vaccination drive, has been giving vaccines to states and union territories for free. 75 per cent of the total vaccines are procured and supplied by the government while 25 per cent are by private hospitals.
According to the union health ministry, 42,34,17,030 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, of which 54,76,423 were in the last 24 hours.
33,39,45,151 first doses and 8,94,71,879 second doses have been administered across the country.
