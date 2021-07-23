Covid cases in Pak crosses over a million; deaths at 22,939: Health Min

-
-
Pakistan has reported 1,425 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to over a million, the health ministry said on Friday.
The Ministry of National Health Services said that the total number of infections as of now in the country stands at 1,000,034 while the total deaths happened so far is 22,939 after 11 more people with the disease died in the last one day.
The authorities performed 25,215 tests in the last 24 hours, recording a 5.56 per cent positivity rate, which is slightly lower than 6.31 per cent a day earlier.
Pakistan has been battling the fourth wave of the pandemic that hit the country earlier this month.
