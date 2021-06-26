Odisha wants vaccine allocation in 95:5 ratio b/w states and pvt hospitals

-
ALSO READ
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
New York City's mayor wants the city to 'fully reopen' on July 1
New York City to cut contracts with Trump organization, says mayor
570,114 vials of anti-black fungus drug will be available in June: Govt
Godfrey Phillips India third quarter net profit up 8% at Rs 123 cr
-
Seeking modification of the vaccination policy, the Odisha government has urged the Centre to allocate the Covid-19 vaccines in 95:5 proportion between the state government and private hospitals instead of 75:25 ratio.
Odisha's Heath and Family Welfare Minister N K Das in a letter to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that the vaccination activities will be "severely affected" if the Centre does not change its guidelines.
Earlier on June 14, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, P K Mohapatra had written a letter to Union Health secretary making a similar demand.
Das in the letter mentioned that the procurement by private hospitals in Odisha is very negligible.
As per the revised Central guidelines that came into effect from June 21 across the country, 25 per cent of monthly production of vaccines by domestic manufacturers, will be procured by private hospitals. However, till date, only seven private hospitals in Odisha have been able to procure vaccines from the manufacturers, Das said in his letter.
Noting that the presence of private hospitals is very low and limited to only about 5 per cent of the total healthcare sector in Odisha, Das said the state government apprehends that, as per the existing guideline, the state will lose out its proportionate share of 25 per cent allocation of vaccines to the private sectors.
Das urged Vardhan to revise the allocation of vaccines to Odisha at a ratio from 75:25 to 95:5 keeping in mind the ground reality. And, the share of the private sector may be handed over to the state government, he demanded.
"Since June 21, 2021, we are able to vaccinate more than 3 lakhs beneficiaries per day and will continue our endeavour to achieve 100 per cent vaccination in the state." Das mentioned in the letter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU