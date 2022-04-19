Om Birla highlights people's participation in deepening democracy

-
Highlighting the role of people's participation in deepening democracy and strengthening democratic institutions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday emphasized the role played by the youth in the development of the nation and stressed upon the critical importance of the values, morals and skills of the youth for governance.
The Lok Sabha Speaker's remarks came while addressing a conference in the national capital on the theme "India@75: Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav- Igniting Minds and Unleashing Innovation Within India", organised by Vision IAS, to celebrate the contribution of the people of India to the development of India.
Birla dwelled upon the role played by the legislators in the valuable process of governance. He reminded the youth about the teachings of relevant visionaries the likes of Swami Vivekanand.
Reminding the people of the responsibilities of the current and future generations, he spoke about the role played by the youth in the development of the nation.Consequently, he spoke about the critical importance of the values, morals and skills of the youth for governance and providing solutions to people's issues- solutions that were to be provided by students, the leaders of tomorrow's India.
On this point, he also suggested the need to inspire students, teachers and leaders to understand real-life issues by taking field visits in order to develop a sense of compassion. Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrashekhar as the guest speaker spoke on the changing governance narrative from corruption and leakages in the public delivery system to skill and entrepreneurship based India.
He also spoke on the resultant reduction in wealth concentration and the burgeoning startup economy in India and 'Digital India'.
