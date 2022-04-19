Assam's Kamrup district gets a first-of-its-kind transgender tea stall

Kamrup district of Assam, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, has got a 'Trans Stall'.

The stall has been set up under the aegis of the All Transgender Association in collaboration with the District Administration to empower the trans community of the state and to help them learn entrepreneurial skills.

The Trans Stall was inaugurated on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, founder of All Transgender Association Swati Bidhan Baruah shared the aim of the tea stall and said, "This tea stall aims to empower the trans community of and help them learn entrepreneurial as well as business communication skills."

"It will also help the community to have a better source of income," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)