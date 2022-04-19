UP govt cancels leaves of police personnel till May 4 in view of festivals

-
-
The Uttar Pradesh government, late on Monday night, cancelled the leaves of all police personnel in the state till May 4.
Those who are on leave have been asked to report within 24 hours.
The Chief Minister's office said in a statement, "The leave of all administrative/police officers, from SHO, CO and district police chiefs to district magistrate, divisional commissioner is cancelled till May 4 with immediate effect. Those who are currently on leave, must return to the place of posting within the next 24 hours."
The orders were passed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in view of festivals in the coming days. He also directed officials from police station to ADG level to hold dialogues with religious leaders and eminent personalities within the next 24 hours to ensure peace during the upcoming festivals.
Further orders include deployment of additional police forces in sensitive areas, foot patrolling, and use of drones to keep an eye on the situation. Police response vehicles (PRVs) have been directed to remain active.
