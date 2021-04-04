OMCs keep petrol and diesel prices unchanged for 5th straight day

-
ALSO READ
No relief for consumers on fuel prices while oil cos jack up margins
Petrol prices on upswing, set to breach all-time high across India
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, crude oil prices firms after fall
Diesel completes a month without retail price revision across country
Petrol and diesel prices rises for second straight day after 2 months break
-
Oil marketing companies have kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the fifth straight day.
In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 90.56 per litre on Sunday.
Price of the fuel in the other key cities of Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were at Rs 96.98, Rs 92.58 and Rs 90.77 per litre, respectively, all unchanged from the previous levels.
Diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai were unchanged at Rs 80.87, Rs 87.96, Rs 85.88 and Rs 83.75 per litre, respectively.
Petrol and diesel fell by 22 paisa and 23 paisa per litre respectively on Tuesday, March 30, in the wake global softening of oil prices. OMCs have decided to pause price revision as crude has again gained and climbed up to close to $64 a barrel from a lower $ 60 a barrel earlier.
The OMCs went on price cut for the first time this year on two consecutive days - March 24 and 25 after keeping oil prices steady for past 24 days. It again reduced the price on March 30.
Petrol and diesel prices were last revised upwards on February 27.
--IANS
rrb/sn/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU