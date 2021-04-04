OMCs keep petrol and diesel prices unchanged for 5th straight day

have kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the fifth straight day.

In the capital, petrol was sold for Rs 90.56 per litre on Sunday.

Price of the fuel in the other key cities of Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were at Rs 96.98, Rs 92.58 and Rs 90.77 per litre, respectively, all unchanged from the previous levels.

Diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai were unchanged at Rs 80.87, Rs 87.96, Rs 85.88 and Rs 83.75 per litre, respectively.

Petrol and diesel fell by 22 paisa and 23 paisa per litre respectively on Tuesday, March 30, in the wake global softening of oil prices. OMCs have decided to pause price revision as crude has again gained and climbed up to close to $64 a barrel from a lower $ 60 a barrel earlier.

The OMCs went on price cut for the first time this year on two consecutive days - March 24 and 25 after keeping oil prices steady for past 24 days. It again reduced the price on March 30.

Petrol and diesel prices were last revised upwards on February 27.

