Diesel completes a month without retail price revision across country

Auto fuel diesel on Monday completed one full month without any revision in its retail prices across the country.

The auto fuel prices were revised downwards to current levels exactly a month back on October 2. But since then, oil marketing companies have not changed its price suggesting stability in the oil market.

Average International Crude prices remained just a $ 1 per barrel below at around $ 40 a barrel in October as compared to September. This according to IndianOil chairman S.M. Vaidya is a minor change warranting any change in retail prices of petrol and diesel.

The OMCs in India have been holding on to the retail price of petrol and diesel for close to a month now. Even on Monday, the price of two petrol products remained unchanged. With this, petrol prices have now been unchanged for over a month (41 days)while have been at the same level as on October 2.

Price of petrol in the national capital was at Rs 81.06 per litre. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 87.74, Rs 84.14 and Rs 82.59 per litre, respectively.

in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were at Rs 70.46, Rs 76.86, Rs 75.95 and Rs 73.99, respectively.

But with fresh indications on global oil prices, domestic oil companies could revise the retail price downwards. However, their margins would be protected as oil demand in the country had picked up lately, getting over even the last year's numbers.

Global crude prices are already down close to 10 per cent over the week with oil now selling close to $38 a barrel from earlier levels of over $ 42 per barrel. But with lower oil demand and rising inventory, there is fear among oil producing companies that crude prices may start falling again.

Retail sales have picked up with the gradual reopening of the economic activities. First time since lockdown, diesel sales in the country have crossed over the pre-covid level with the country's most widely consumed fuel witnessing a nine per cent year-on-year growth in the first 15 days of October.

The surge in demand after months of subdued sales is the direct result of an increase in the transport activities ahead of the festival season as consumers move out to make those necessary purchases.

--IANS

sn/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)