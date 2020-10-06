Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, crude oil prices firms after fall

-
Diesel and petrol prices remained unchanged on Tuesday with oil marketing extending the pause after reducing fuel prices, particularly diesel, for the past several days.
This is the fourth consecutive day when both petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged. In fact, petrol prices have remained steady for the last 14 days.
The development is in line with the movement of global oil prices. Crude prices remained soft for most the previous week and fell almost 10 per cent to close to $ 49 a barrel. In the last couple of days, it has risen and is now around $ 41.5 a barrel.
Continuing coronavirus pandemic has impacted oil demand and pushed down prices in the absence of any other trigger to lift the markets.
In the national capital, diesel continues to be priced at Rs 70.46 per litre. Similarly, prices of the fuel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, is also stable at Rs 76.86, Rs 75.95 and Rs 73.99 respectively.
The price of petrol in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata remains at Rs 81.06, Rs 87.74, Rs 84.14 and Rs 82.59 per litre respectively.
