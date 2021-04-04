PM Modi wishes citizens on Easter, remembers Jesus Christ's teachings

-
ALSO READ
Good Friday reminds us about struggles, sacrifices of Jesus Christ: PM Modi
World's largest cricket stadium shows India's capability: President Kovind
Everyone may get success: PM Modi greets nation on Mahanavami, Dussehra
PM Modi likely to reply to President's address in Lok Sabha on Feb 10
President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi greet citizens on Mahashivaratri
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended wishes to citizens on the occasion of Easter.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister remembered Jesus Christ's emphasis on social empowerment.
"Greetings on Easter! On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world," he tweeted.
Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings to fellow citizens on the occasion of Easter.
Easter marks Jesus Christ's resurrection following his crucifixion on Good Friday.
Amid rising cases of Covid-19 large gatherings have been restricted across the country. Last year there was a total lockdown during Good Friday and Easter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU