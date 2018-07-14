JUST IN
On Bangladesh visit, Rajnath discusses bilateral ties with PM Hasina

Hasina said that Bangladesh and India have so far settled several outstanding issues, including the land and boundary agreement, through dialogue

Press Trust of India  |  Dhaka 

Rajnath Singh, Sheikh Hasina
Home Minister Rajnath Singh with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | Photo: Twitter (@rajnathsingh)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and discussed issues of mutual concern, including the menace terrorism.

Singh arrived in Dhaka on Saturday on a three-day visit.

"Had an extremely fruitful meeting with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka today. We discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest," Singh tweeted after his meeting with Hasina at her official residence.

"It is possible to uproot militancy and terrorism if all the countries in the region join their hands," Singh told Hasina.

Hasina said that Bangladesh and India have so far settled several outstanding issues, including the land and boundary agreement, through dialogue.

"We expect that the other issues will be sorted out through talks as well," she said.

Hasina reiterated Bangladesh's stand of not allowing its soil to be used by terrorists to carry out their activities against any other country.

During his visit, Singh will co-chair the 6th India-Bangladesh home minister-level talks on Sunday along with his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.
First Published: Sat, July 14 2018. 13:32 IST

