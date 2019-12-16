JUST IN
Citizenship Act stir: Violence rocks Delhi; buses torched, 60 injured
Delhi Minorities Comm directs Kalkaji SHO to release 'injured' students

The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station on Sunday night to release the "injured" students of Jamila Millia University held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay.

The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday.

In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action.
