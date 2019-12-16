Delhi Minorities Comm directs Kalkaji SHO to release 'injured' students

-
ALSO READ
CAA: BJP used police to set buses afire during Delhi protest, says Sisodia
Normal life hit in parts of Nagaland in shutdown against citizenship law
Citizenship Act: Delhi BJP blames AAP for unrest, calls Kejriwal 'traitor'
Citizenship Act against views of V D Savarkar: CM Uddhav Thackeray
Citizenship Act stir: Violence rocks Delhi; buses torched, 60 injured
-
The Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station on Sunday night to release the "injured" students of Jamila Millia University held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay.
The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday.
In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU