Ready to work with India for growth of bilateral relations: China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday said that his country is ready to work with India towards the "steady and sound" growth of bilateral relations.

" and India have maintained communication through the diplomatic and military-to-military channels, and both countries are committed to upholding stability in the border areas. We stand ready to work with India in the direction toward steady and sound growth of China-India relations," he said in his speech at the 'Symposium on the International Situation and China's Foreign Relations'.

Wang's remarks assume significance as they has come weeks after a clash between the Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh that had upped tensions between the two Asian neighbours.

In his speech titled "Maintain a Global Vision,Forge Ahead with Greater Resolve and Write a New Chapter in Major-Country Diplomacy with Chinese Characteristics", Wang also dwelt on relations with other countries.

On Pakistan, he said: " and Pakistan have continued to firmly support each other, uphold the invaluable all-weather strategic partnership, and consolidate the iron-clad friendship."

The Foreign Minister, in an apparent reference to the US, further said: "We have not been intimidated by any hegemonic power or its bullying, and have acted resolutely to safeguard China's core interests and national dignity.

"In response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's provocative visit to the Taiwan region of in disregard of China's stern warnings, we have taken firm and resolute measures, which have strongly deterred anti-China elements in the US and the 'Taiwan independence' forces, and fully demonstrated our iron will in safeguarding national sovereignty and security," he added.

Wang also spoke on the much-discussed subject of climate change, saying: "China has steadfastly pursued green, low-carbon and sustainable development, and actively fostered a fair and equitable system of global climate governance for win-win cooperation. This is a clear demonstration of China's readiness to shoulder its responsibility as a major country and play an exemplary role."

