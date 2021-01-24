One new Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh, tally rises to 16,818

-
-
One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 16,818, a senior health department official said on Sunday.
The single case was detected from Upper Siang district through rapid antigen test and the patient was symptomatic, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
One more people recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,725, he said.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state now is 99.44 per cent while the fatality ratio is 0.33 per cent, the official said, adding that the positivity rate in the state currently stands at 0.22 per cent.
Arunachal Pradesh now has 37 active COVID-19 cases while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.
West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 22, followed by Changlang and East Siang at three each.
The Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa area, has four active cases, the SSO said.
The state has so far conducted 3,89,553 sample tests, including 404 on Saturday, he said.
Meanwhile, a total of 6,291 health workers have received shots of COVID-19 vaccine so far in the state, including 555 during the vaccination sessions carried out on Saturday, State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said.
Padung said that the state health department has been carrying out inoculation drive four days a week - Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
He said that so far seven persons have reported Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) in the state.
The highest numbers of vaccines were administered in Papumpare district with a total of 734 persons receiving jabs, followed by West Kameng (588) and Namsai (571), Padung added.
The state has received a total of 32,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre till now.
