Arunachal Pradesh registers 77 fresh coronavirus cases, 1 more fatality

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
Telangana reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
Karnataka coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally crosses 500,000-mark
-
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19
tally rose to 15,160 on Thursday as 77 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.
A coronavirus patient succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 43, he said.
The 60-year-old man, also suffering from chronic liver ailment with hepatic encephalopathy, died at a COVID health centre in Tirap district's Khonsa on Tuesday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 21, followed by Upper Subansiri (eight) and Upper Siang (seven), he said.
The positivity rate in the state stands at 11.14 per cent and the death rate at 0.28 per cent, the official said.
Two fresh infections were detected through RT-PCR tests and 75 through rapid antigen tests, Jampa said.
Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,645 active coronavirus cases, while 13,472 people have been cured of the disease, he said, adding the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 88.86 per cent.
The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 941, followed by West Siang (89), West Kameng (85) and East Siang (67), Jampa said.
The state has so far tested 3,25,823 samples for COVID-19, including 1,971 on Wednesday, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU