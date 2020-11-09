JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

"There are five Bidens in Mumbai": Joe Biden after a trip to the city
Business Standard

Arunachal Pradesh reports 47 fresh Covid-19 cases, one more death

The Covid-19 tally in Arunachal Pradesh mounted to 15,436 as 47 more people, including three health workers, tested positive for the infection, an official said

Topics
Arunachal Pradesh | Coronavirus | Pema Khandu

Press Trust of India  |  Itanagar 

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19, RT-PCR test at Gandhi Nagar Containment Zone area, in Gurugram on Thursday. Photo: ANI
Healthcare worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment

The COVID-19 tally in Arunachal

Pradesh mounted to 15,436 as 47 more people, including three health workers, tested positive for the infection, an official said on Monday.

The death toll rose to 46 after a 60-year-old man from Model Village in Naharlagun succumbed to the disease, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

"The patient died on Sunday when he was taken to a COVID hospital at Chimpu near here. He was also suffering from a liver ailment and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease," he said.

Of the new cases, 15 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 11 from Upper Siang and six from Shi-Yomi district.

Five fresh cases were also registered in West Kameng, two in Anjaw and one each in Tawang, Tirap, West Siang, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, Papumpare, East Siang and Lepa Rada, the official said.

"One new infection was detected through TrueNat method and 46 found through rapid antigen test," Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate in the state currently stands at 10.08 per cent.

Barring six, all new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID Care Centres, he said.

Altogether 96 people were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,881, Jampa said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 89.92 per cent, while the fatality ratio stands at 0.29 per cent, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,509 active COVID-19 cases.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 879, followed by West Kameng (76), Shi-Yomi (59), East Siang (56) and Lower Dibang Valley (55), Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 3,32,402 samples for COVID-19, including 1,158 on Sunday, the SSO added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, November 09 2020. 11:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU