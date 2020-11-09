Arunachal Pradesh reports 47 fresh Covid-19 cases, one more death

-
The COVID-19 tally in Arunachal
Pradesh mounted to 15,436 as 47 more people, including three health workers, tested positive for the infection, an official said on Monday.
The death toll rose to 46 after a 60-year-old man from Model Village in Naharlagun succumbed to the disease, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
"The patient died on Sunday when he was taken to a COVID hospital at Chimpu near here. He was also suffering from a liver ailment and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease," he said.
Of the new cases, 15 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 11 from Upper Siang and six from Shi-Yomi district.
Five fresh cases were also registered in West Kameng, two in Anjaw and one each in Tawang, Tirap, West Siang, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, Papumpare, East Siang and Lepa Rada, the official said.
"One new infection was detected through TrueNat method and 46 found through rapid antigen test," Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate in the state currently stands at 10.08 per cent.
Barring six, all new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID Care Centres, he said.
Altogether 96 people were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,881, Jampa said.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 89.92 per cent, while the fatality ratio stands at 0.29 per cent, he said.
Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,509 active COVID-19 cases.
The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 879, followed by West Kameng (76), Shi-Yomi (59), East Siang (56) and Lower Dibang Valley (55), Jampa said.
The state has so far tested 3,32,402 samples for COVID-19, including 1,158 on Sunday, the SSO added.
