One worker dead, two injured in hot raw material spill in Gujarat factory

A worker was killed and two others sustained burn injuries after hot liquid raw material stored in a container fell on them in a cement factory in Jafrabad taluka of Gujarat's Amreli district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Narmada Cement unit located in Babarkot village here, said Jafrabad Marine police station Inspector HB Chaudhari.

"Hot raw material used to manufacture cement fell on some workers, killing 47-year-old worker Bhavesh Yashoda and injuring two others," he informed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)