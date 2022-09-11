One year after Jalalabad bomb blast, accused arrested from Bikaner

-
-
An accused wanted in the bomb blast case in Punjab's Jalalabad last year was arrested from Bikaner district of Rajasthan, officials said on Sunday.
Gurcharan Singh alia Channa was arrested during a joint operation carried out by the slueths belonging to the Punjab and Rajasthan police on Friday.
A bomb had exploded in Jalalabad town of Fazilka district in September last year, leaving one person dead.
Police sources said Gurcharan had been working as a labourer in Bikaner for the last few months.
Gurcharan carried a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh which had been announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing this case.
The NIA had earlier this year filed a charge sheet against six Khalistani terrorists, including two Pakistanis, for their alleged involvement in the case.
They were charged with sections of the Explosive Substances Act; the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act; the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code before a special NIA court in SAS Nagar.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had re-registered the case in October last year after it was originally registered at the local police station.
First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 14:42 IST