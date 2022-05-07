One year of DMK govt: Stalin announces 5 new schemes, focuses on healthcare

-
ALSO READ
DMK hits out at the central govt over Hindi 'imposition'
What are Small Savings Schemes - types, returns and interest rates
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin bests critics after one year
MK Stalin to take up development issues of Tamil Nadu with PM Modi
DMK, allies shun Guv's get-together to protest stalling anti-NEET bill
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday visited the memorials of DMK founder and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai and his father Kalaignar Karunanidhi on the first anniversary of his government in the state.
He also took a surprise ride in a bus to check the efficiency of free travel for women scheme.
The Chief Minister also announced five new schemes on Saturday by making a statement under Rule 110 in the state Legislative Assembly.
The first scheme, according to the Chief Minister, is to provide nutritious morning tiffin on all working days to government school students from Class 1 to 5. Initially, the scheme would be implemented in certain municipal corporations and remote villages.
Under the second new scheme, Medical assistance and nutrients would be provided to students under the age of six for setting right the nutrient deficiency in these children.
The Chief Minister said that 25 higher secondary schools run by the state government and municipal corporations will be upgraded under the third scheme as schools of excellence and an amount of Rs 150 crore is earmarked for the same. These schools, according to the Chief Minister will be upgraded in line with the model government schools in Delhi.
To provide health care to the people, the government intends to open urban health centres in line with primary health centres under the fourth scheme announced by the Chief Minister.
The government, according to the Chief Minister, will establish 708 urban hospitals in 21 municipal corporations and 63 municipalities. These hospitals will function from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to treat outpatients. The buildings for these schemes will be constructed at a cost of Rs 180.45 crore.
The fifth scheme will be to extend the already existing scheme of 'Chief Minister in your constituency' to all the 234 constituencies and long-pending needs of the people will be fulfilled in consultation with the local MLAs. The scheme would be implemented under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister.
While speaking in the Assembly, Stalin said that he has implemented 60 to 70 per cent of the promises made in the election manifesto in its first 365 days. He said that while he does not have the speaking or writing prowess of his father and former Chief Minister late Kalaignar Karunanidhi, he works hard like his father.
While leaders of several political parties greeted the Chief Minister on the occasion of the first anniversary of the government in the assembly, the AIADMK lashed out against the Chief Minister and the government.
Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami blamed the Stalin government for deterioration of law and order situation in the state and cited the examples of lockup murders in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU