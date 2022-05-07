Centre notifies appointment of 2 judges; SC to regain full strength of 34

The is set to regain its full strength of 34 judges with two appointments to the top court on Saturday.

Days after the Collegium headed by CJI N V Ramana recommended the names of Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Jamshed B Pardiwala of the Gujarat High Court for elevation to the apex court, the Union Law Ministry announced their appointments on Saturday in separate notifications.

Once they take oath early next week, the will regain its sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)