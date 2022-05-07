Centre notifies appointment of 2 judges; SC to regain full strength of 34

-
The Supreme Court is set to regain its full strength of 34 judges with two appointments to the top court on Saturday.
Days after the Supreme Court Collegium headed by CJI N V Ramana recommended the names of Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Jamshed B Pardiwala of the Gujarat High Court for elevation to the apex court, the Union Law Ministry announced their appointments on Saturday in separate notifications.
Once they take oath early next week, the Supreme Court will regain its sanctioned strength of 34 judges.
