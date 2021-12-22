Haryana makes second dose of Covid vaccination mandatory from Jan 1, 2022

Eligible people who are not fully vaccinated will not be permitted inside crowded places like malls, cinema halls and restaurants in Haryana from January 1, state Health and Home Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday.

Vij made the announcement while replying to a question to a Calling Attention Motion in the ongoing winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here.

He said the decision has been taken because the vaccine is the biggest protection from Covid, including its various variants.

Govt of Haryana makes the second dose of #COVID19 vaccination mandatory from 1st January 2022. The State Govt decides to allow only fully vaccinated people at public places since that day. Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to travel from bus stands & railway stations. pic.twitter.com/rJy3Ltt7Hg — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

"From January 1, 2022, any eligible person who has not taken both doses of Covid vaccine will not be permitted in malls, hotels, restaurants, marriage palaces, cinema halls, offices, banks or any such places which attracts crowds," Vij said in the Haryana Assembly here.

He said wearing of masks in public places will be strictly enforced in the state and he has directed the superintendents of police in the districts and other officials concerned to fine those not wearing masks.

