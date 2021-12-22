2 of 3 Omicron variant patients in Jammu have no foreign travel history

Two of the three Omicron variant patients detected in J&K's Jammu city have no foreign travel history, doctors said on Wednesday.

Government Medical College, Jammu, Principal Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma said till now, three cases of Omicron variant have been detected in Jammu out of which 2 patients do not have any history of foreign travel, but had attended marriage functions.

Noting Omicron virus is a virus of concern due to its pandemic potential and faster spread which ultimately leads to infection of a more number of persons with Covid-19, she said that if we follow Covid appropriate behaviour, the virus will not find any human host which leads to less transmissibility and less disease burden.

She requested all to follow Covid appropriate behaviour - that is wear masks, sanitise hands, follow social distancing, avoid mass gatherings, get vaccinated etc to stop the spread of this deadly virus.

Sharma said that everyone must follow the test, tract and treat policy, that is to get tested if symptoms develop, inform all contacts to get tested and if test result is positive, then get treatment at GMC Jammu or any other institution.

She emphasised that GMC Jammu is fully prepared to meet any exigency, vaccination facility is running successfully, and the best treatment facilities are also available. The medicine and food is provided by the hospital to the Covid-19 positive patients.

