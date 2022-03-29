Opposition demands discussion on privatisation policies, back strike

-
Opposition members on Tuesday declared support to the two-day nationwide strike call given by a group of trade union against the privatisation policies pursued by the government and sought a discussion on the issue in the Lok Sabha.
Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Trinamool member Saugata Roy claimed that the strike had received massive response and reflected the unhappiness of the people with the policies of the government.
Government should understand that people are unhappy over its policies to sell out everything, Roy said and sought a discussion on the issue in the House.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said while the entire opposition had given its full throated support to the trade unions, the West Bengal government was trying to thwart the strike in the state.
He said all trade unions except the BJP-affiliated Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh have participated in the strike call to urge the government to stop plundering national resources.
Chowdhury accused Trinamool members of misleading the House on the issue of the strike call against the new labour laws, privatisation policies of the government and delay in payment of MGNREGA wages.
In West Bengal, these people through their party workers are thwarting labour interests. It is a sorry state of affairs, here in this House they speak of labour interest but are working to thwart it in the state, Chowdhury said referring to the Trinamool Congress.
A joint forum of central trade unions is protesting against the government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.
