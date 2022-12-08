JUST IN
Business Standard

MPs should not write about Speaker on Twitter, says Om Birla in Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday cautioned MPs for writing against him on Twitter and asked them not to do so

Topics
Om Birla | Mahua Moitra | Twitter

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Om Birla
Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday cautioned MPs for writing against him on Twitter and asked them not to do so.

Birla did not take the name of any MP but his remarks in Lok Sabha came immediately after Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra raised an issue related to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

"Some members sometimes write on Twitter that the speaker does not give opportunity to the members to speak. Please keep in mind that the members should not write on Twitter about the speaker. That would be good," he said during Question Hour.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 15:47 IST

