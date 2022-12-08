MPs should not write about Speaker on Twitter, says Om Birla in Parliament

-
-
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday cautioned MPs for writing against him on Twitter and asked them not to do so.
Birla did not take the name of any MP but his remarks in Lok Sabha came immediately after Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra raised an issue related to the Civil Aviation Ministry.
"Some members sometimes write on Twitter that the speaker does not give opportunity to the members to speak. Please keep in mind that the members should not write on Twitter about the speaker. That would be good," he said during Question Hour.
First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 15:47 IST
