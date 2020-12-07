Reforms needed as some laws are a 'burden', says PM Modi as farmers protest

-
ALSO READ
Farmers' protests LIVE: Talks have made little progress, say unions
Farmers' protests LIVE: Unions reject Centre's proposal to set up panel
PM Modi set to inaugurate construction work of Agra Metro Project virtually
Farmers protest LIVE: Have invited farmers for talks on Dec 1, says Tomar
LIVE: Govt seeks more time from farmers to present concrete proposal
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that reforms are needed for development, and said some laws of the past century have become a "burden" in the current times.
The government believes in all-round holistic reforms, he stressed after inaugurating the construction of the Agra Metro project via video conferencing.
"Reforms are needed for development. Some laws which used to be good in the past century, have become a burden in the present century," he said.
His remarks came in the backdrop of ongoing protests by farmers against three new farms laws.
"Our government is doing holistic reforms. Earlier reforms used to happen in a piecemeal manner," Modi said.
He also said that his government intends to solve pestering problems faced by people, make life easy, increase investment and ensure maximum use of modern technology.
The Rs 8,379.62 crore Agra Metro project comprises 2 corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and will connect major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands.
The project, which is scheduled to be completed in 5 years, will benefit the 26 lakh population of the city of Agra. It will also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit Agra every year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU