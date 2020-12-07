JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Business Standard

Farmers' protest and Bharat Bandh on December 8: All you need to know

Several political parties, including the Congress, AAP, DMK, Shiv Sena, Kamal Haasan's MNM, Left parties, the TMC, and the TRS have extended their support to the protesting farmers

Topics
farmers protest | Indian Farmers | Agriculture ministry

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Farmers sitting at Snghu Border during their protest against the new farm law, in New Delhi on Sunday.

Several political parties and other organisations have extended their support to Bharat Bandh, called by farmers protesting against new farm laws.

In this podcast, we will discuss Bharat Bandh tomorrow, political parties and organisations extending support to the strike and the cause. We will also help you with coordinates to consider while traveling interstate, as well as inter city during these times.

Tune in to know more

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, December 07 2020. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.