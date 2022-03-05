OPS's brother expelled from AIADMK, a day after he met Sasikala

A day after he called on V K and held discussions with her over party related matters, O Raja, top leader O Panneerselvam's (OPS) brother was on Saturday expelled from the party.

Raja was removed from the party's primary membership for violating party discipline and working against the party principles, coordinator Pannerselvam and co-coordinator said in a joint party statement. In a disciplinary action, three other functionaries, also belonging to Theni party district like Raja were dismissed. Confidante of late matriarch J Jayalalithaa, was eased out from the party years ago. She embarked on a two-day tour of southern on March 4 during which she met her supporters. Raja called on her at the temple town of Tiruchendur and had discussions with her on party related matters.

