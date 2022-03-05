Metro work in Pune incomplete, but PM Modi will inaugurate it: Sharad Pawar

-
ALSO READ
Telangana CM KCR holds political discussions with Sharad Pawar in Mumbai
ED's actions against Maharashtra leaders bid to subdue state govt: Pawar
Opposition 'completely directionless' in 2 years of MVA govt: Shiv Sena
PM wanted BJP-NCP tie-up for Maharashtra govt, I rejected offer: Pawar
NCP to contest assembly polls in Goa, UP, Manipur, says Sharad Pawar
-
On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the work of the Metro service to be inaugurated by the PM is incomplete, and underlined the need to focus more on rescuing Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine.
The prime minister is scheduled to visit Pune on Sunday for the inauguration of the metro service and unveiling other projects.
"I agree that there are important projects in Pune that are incomplete and the PM will be inaugurating the important one....rescuing students stranded in Ukraine is more important. I think the ruling party must be thinking of it seriously," Pawar said.
He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a hospital in the Warje area of the city.
The Central government has launched "Operation Ganga" to rescue Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian offensive.
Pawar had recently spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and requested him to expedite the efforts to bring back Indian students stranded along the Ukraine-Poland border at the earliest.
Speaking on the plight of Indian students, Pawar on Saturday said that many students are suffering due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
"I had spoken with an Indian student stranded there. He told me that the Indian embassy told them to cross the Ukraine border, which is a walk of six-odd hours from where this student is located.
"The students are ready to walk but extreme cold, bombarding and firing is a major cause of worry for them. I think the ruling party (read BJP) should focus on this. I agree that there are important projects in Pune that are incomplete and PM will be inaugurating the important one (I think) rescuing students stranded in Ukraine is more important. I think the ruling party must be thinking about it seriously," the former Union minister said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune on March 6 to inaugurate the metro rail, unveil a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the civic body complex and commission other infrastructure projects, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had said on Monday.
PM Modi will also perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the riverfront development project, launch electric buses and inaugurate the R K Laxman Gallery, he had said.
The PM is likely to address a public meeting in the Kothrud area of the city.
"Around a month ago, Metro officials showed me the route which will be inaugurated by PM Modi on Sunday. I had travelled on the same route around a month ago. I saw that the work is incomplete. I don't have any objection (to Modi's visit)...the work of Metro is incomplete but still, it will be inaugurated," Pawar added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU