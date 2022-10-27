JUST IN
Srinagar's 7-yrs-old mosaic artist wins gold in National Cube Championship
Uttarakhand: Former DGP, 7 others accused of illegal forest land possession
Business Standard

Ordinance to repeal gaming act to be passed in cabinet, says Meghalaya CM

Topics
Meghalaya | Conrad Sangma

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

Conrad Sangma
Conrad Sangma | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said that an ordinance to repeal the gaming act in the state will "be introduced and passed in the next cabinet meeting".

The government decided to repeal the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act (MRGA), 2021, earlier in the month, following stiff opposition by churches and social organisations.

"An ordinance (to repeal the gambling act) will be brought and passed in the next cabinet meeting," he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme, when asked about the procedure that would be followed to revoke the law.

The chief minister had on October 14 said that any Act can be repealed through an ordinance and this is the procedure that will be followed for the gaming act.

The MRGA, passed in the Assembly last year, sought to promote setting up of casinos and gaming parlours in the state to promote tourism and generate revenue.

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 09:34 IST

