Over 1.24 bn vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health ministry

The total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 124 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 72 lakh vaccine doses was administered on Tuesday till 7 pm.

According to the ministry, the daily tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night.

The countrywide drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be vaccinated from May 1.

