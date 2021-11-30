Mumbai sees 187 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally now 2,052

-
-
Mumbai on Tuesday reported 187 cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 7,62,881, while the death toll stood at 16,336 after two patients, both women above the age of 60 and with comorbidities, died during the day, a civic official said.
The discharge of 192 people increased the recovery count to 7,41,961, which is 97 per cent of the tally, leaving the country's financial capital with an active caseload of 2,052, he said.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed 29,223 samples were examined in the past 24 hours, which took the overall number of tests in the city to 1,24,25,262.
It also revealed the case doubling time was 2,782 days, and that the city had 18 sealed buildings.
