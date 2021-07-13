Over 10 mn people vaccinated against Covid in Haryana: Health min Anil Vij

-
ALSO READ
Farmers make a new programme everyday to keep agitation alive: Anil Vij
Not in favour of imposing lockdown: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij
Resume talks with protesting farmers: Haryana minister Vij to Tomar
Haryana minister's 'exterminate' tweet on Disha Ravi triggers row
Haryana govt to eradicate TB from state by 2025: Health Minister Anil Vij
-
More than one crore eligible beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Haryana till date, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.
The minister also congratulated the health department and 'corona warriors' for the "big achievement".
So far, over 4.14 lakh healthcare workers and more than 3.79 lakh frontline workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Haryana, Vij told reporters here.
"Similarly, more than 26.68 lakh people above 60 years, over 27 lakh people between 45 years and 60 years and more than 38.91 lakh people in 18-44 age group have been vaccinated," he said.
"Thus, so far, over one crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated (in the state)," he said.
Vij said this is a "big achievement" for the state government and the vaccination programme will continue till all the eligible beneficiaries have been vaccinated.
According to health department data, out of the total beneficiaries vaccinated, nearly 26 lakh were from Gurugram and Faridabad, both of which fall in the National Capital Region.
While 15,89,653 people have been vaccinated in Gurugram, 9,91,752 have been vaccinated in Faridabad, the data showed.
In Vij's home district Ambala, 6,96,546 beneficiaries, the third-highest after Gurugram and Faridabad, have been vaccinated so far.
In response to a query about the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic, Vij said the state has made all necessary preparations for it and a monitoring committee at the state and district level has been constituted.
"The state has issued instructions to set up oxygen plants in all civil hospitals and private hospitals with a capacity of more than 50 beds. Similarly, instructions have also been issued for the augmentation of manpower by filling up posts of doctors and nurses etc. so that in case a third wave Covid comes, it can be dealt with efficiently," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU